PTI begins third day of long-march from Muridke today
LAHORE – The third day of the PTI long march will begin from Sheikhupura district’s Muridke, as motorised caravan of former ruling party moves to different destinations in the country's most populous region Punjab.
On Saturday, the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi march comes to an end near Ferozwala, and today PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the participants as the marchers will head to Gujranwala after passing through Muridke, Sadhoki, Kamoki, and Morr Aiman Abad.
Meanwhile, stern measures were made for the security of long march participants.
PTI Chief’s absence from Long March 2.0 fuels speculations
On Saturday, the ousted prime minister disappeared from the long march after sunset giving rise to speculations that he left to attend a crucial meeting in the provincial capital.
Later, in a tweet Khan quashed rumors, revealing that he returned to Lahore as they had already decided to not move at night. The defiant politician also took oaths from his supporters to always abide by the Constitution.
Earlier, security czar Rana Sanaullah ‘exposed’ an audio call recording between PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur and a person, in which he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march.
Imran Khan terms ISI, ISPR DGs presser as 'lies ... 07:41 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan says the joint press conference ...
Interior Minister said that the PTI chief is planning to stage bloodshed, and his purpose is not to stage a protest but induce violence, alleging that the former PM wants to lead Pakistan into chaos.
Rana Sanaullah ‘exposes’ PTI’s plan to ... 08:05 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning ...
