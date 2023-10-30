Afghanistan, Sri Lanka face off today in hope to reach World Cup semi-finals

PUNE – Confident Afghanistan will lock horns with injury-hit Sri Lanka at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 1:30pm today on Monday.
Asian sides are coming in today’s clash with thin chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the ICC leading tournament with just 4 points each from their 5 games.
Sri Lanka currently placed 5th on the points table with better run rate, and Afghanistan sit just below them at 6th spot.
Lankan Lion and Afghanistan bounced back into the CWC 23 with major victories, as Afghanistan stunned Men in Green and Sri Lanka made it two on the trot with win over struggling England.
If we look back, Sri Lanka hold strong recent record against Afghanistan, bagging their last three games in the ODI.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.
For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.
In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,000
|PKR 2,440
