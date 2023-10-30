Is this Maulana Tariq Jamil's son who dies of bullet wound?

Famous Islamic scholar and Tableeghi Jamat leader Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim Jamil passed away after a tragic incident on Sunday.

Media reports claimed that deceased was rushed to Talamba Rural Health Center in critical condition where he succumbed to the wound.

Many media outlets, including mainstream satellite channels and digital platforms, aired a picture which according to them was son of Maulana Tariq Jamil. The portrait picture shows a man wearing spectacles and suit, looking at camera.

Amid the contrasting reports, internet users claimed that the man was not the son of Tableeghi Jamat leader. In fact, the person is Riyadh-based entrepreneur.

Top politicians, celebs, and activists offered condolences to Maulana Tariq Jamil on the demise of his younger son Asim Jamil. Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and President Arif Alvi shared grief over Asim’s death.