Israeli bombing on Gaza leaves 2,000 students and 70 teachers dead

As the death toll in the Israeli bombing of Gaza has surpassed 8,000, at least 2,000 students and 70 teachers are also among the Palestinians who have been martyred in the Israeli airstrikes since October 7.

According to the international media reports, the Israeli bombing of Gaza has also destroyed around 200 schools. Soon after Hamaz fighters carried out surprise attacks across the Gaza border, killing 1,400 Israelis and taking more than 200 hostage, Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes in which around 20,000 Palestinians have also been wounded.

Earlier, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza, razing a part of it to the ground. Israeli forces also targeted a passenger bus south of Gaza, killing and wounding several Palestinians.

Israeli army on Sunday warned Palestinians to evacuate the Al-Quds hospital and bombarded the areas near the hospital.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern over the Israeli army's threat to evacuate the hospital. It is impossible to evacuate the hospital without endangering the lives of the patients, WHO said.

The Israeli army claimed that there is no shortage of food, water and medicine in Gaza, a claim that has been contested by their ally USA.

US officials said that according to reliable international partners in Gaza, shortages of food, water, and medicine persist in the area.

US national security spokesman Jack Sullivan Kabayan said Sunday that Israel must distinguish between Palestinian citizens amid the ongoing conflict.