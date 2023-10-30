Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 October 2023