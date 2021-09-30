LIVE – Central Punjab set Northern mammoth 201-run target in 11th match of National T20 Cup
Babar Azam displayed stunning performance helping Central Punjab (CP) set a huge target of 201 runs for Northern in the 11th match of the National T20 Cup being played at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Thursday).
CP’s opening pair – Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam – took an impressive start and their partnership broke at 67 runs after the former was removed by Mohammad Nawaz.
Babar Azam made unbeaten 105 runs while Shoaib Malik also thrashed unbeaten 31 runs off 21 balls.
Azzam has become the top T20 centurion from Pakistan by scoring his 6th T20 hundred while playing against Northern.
Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.
Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.
