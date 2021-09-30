LIVE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa field first against Sindh in 12th match of National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sindh in 12th match of the national T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Thursday).

Earlier in the day, Haider Ali’s sensational unbeaten 91 helped Northern comfortably chase down a 201-run target against Home City Central Punjab in the 11th match.

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

SQUADS:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Live Streaming;