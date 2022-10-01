Celebs lambast PIA over cabin crew's attire
Share
Pakistan celebrities have slammed the country's national airline PIA for its instructions for cabin crew to dress 'properly' which ultimately put Pakistan International Airlines under public scrutiny.
Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to raise his voice for the airlines to 'do better' instead of schooling its crew over their professional attire.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor was among the milions of netizens who were upset with the updated guidelines primarily involving the crew's dress code when the PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir complained of air hostesses' attire and suggested that it is ruining the airline's image.
The PIA official also added that it is mandatory for grooming instructors and senior shift in-charges to monitor the attire of flight attendants. Bashir warned of strict action to be taken against those who did not abide by the guidelines.
Enraged and upset, Siddiqui took to Twitter and wrote, "Instead of moral policing the cabin crew, the PIA should rather invest its energy in improving the infrastructure, safety and service standards."
Instead of moral
policing the cabin crew, the PIA should rather invest its energy in improving the infrastructure, safety and service standards. #cleanyourbackyardfirst— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) September 29, 2022
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy also shared her two cents on the development.
“Our national airline has one million problems and let me say the way its women dress doesn’t even make that list — this is what happens when misogynist men get promoted. We can share this list with Aamir Bashir if he has trouble coming up with his own,” the Ms Marvel director wrote in her Instagram story.
Actress Anoushay Ashraf also lashed out the national carrier over its internal memo about dress code of cabin crew.
“When you have planes that barely function and corruption so deep that all the passengers safety is the last thing on your mind but you have the audacity to worry about the ‘image’ of the airline because of the way women choose to dress off-duty,” wrote Ashraf on Instagram.
On the work front, Siddiqui has starred in and produced multiple films. Siddiqui is gearing up for Carma - The Movie, and Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.
PIA directs cabin crew to wear undergarments to ... 01:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines, the national flag carrier for Pakistan has directed the cabin crew ...
- Twitter withholds Govt of Pakistan’s official account in India11:22 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Japan’s wrestling legend turned politician Antonio Inoki passes ...10:48 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Celebs lambast PIA over cabin crew's attire10:15 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Govt seeks action against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders as cypher ...09:44 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred in another terror attack from inside ...09:15 AM | 1 Oct, 2022
- 'First-ever Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake, ...10:14 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's Joyland nominated for Oscars by Pakistani Academy ...08:09 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi exchange banter on live show11:59 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022