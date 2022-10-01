Celebs lambast PIA over cabin crew's attire

Celebs lambast PIA over cabin crew's attire
Pakistan celebrities have slammed the country's national airline PIA for its instructions for cabin crew to dress 'properly' which ultimately put Pakistan International Airlines under public scrutiny.

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter to raise his voice for the airlines to 'do better' instead of schooling its crew over their professional attire.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor was among the milions of netizens who were upset with the updated guidelines primarily involving the crew's dress code when the PIA General Manager Flight Services Aamir Bashir complained of air hostesses' attire and suggested that it is ruining the airline's image.

The PIA official also added that it is mandatory for grooming instructors and senior shift in-charges to monitor the attire of flight attendants. Bashir warned of strict action to be taken against those who did not abide by the guidelines.

Enraged and upset, Siddiqui took to Twitter and wrote, "Instead of moral policing the cabin crew, the PIA should rather invest its energy in improving the infrastructure, safety and service standards."

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy also shared her two cents on the development.

“Our national airline has one million problems and let me say the way its women dress doesn’t even make that list — this is what happens when misogynist men get promoted. We can share this list with Aamir Bashir if he has trouble coming up with his own,” the Ms Marvel director wrote in her Instagram story.

Actress Anoushay Ashraf also lashed out the national carrier over its internal memo about dress code of cabin crew.

“When you have planes that barely function and corruption so deep that all the passengers safety is the last thing on your mind but you have the audacity to worry about the ‘image’ of the airline because of the way women choose to dress off-duty,” wrote Ashraf on Instagram.

On the work front, Siddiqui has starred in and produced multiple films. Siddiqui is gearing up for Carma - The Movie, and Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning

