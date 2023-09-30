Mohammad Rizwan talks about Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-um match, India visit

LAHORE – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan smashed 103 runs before being retired out against New Zealand in warm-up match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

His glorious performance went in vein as Black Caps chased the target with five wickets in hand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a video wherein Rizwan has shared his post-match views.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hear from <a href="https://twitter.com/iMRizwanPak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iMRizwanPak</a> as he discusses the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvPAK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvPAK</a> warm-up match and playing in India ????️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWC23?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWC23</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeHaveWeWill?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeHaveWeWill</a> <a href="https://t.co/hoEWE1Pp1z">pic.twitter.com/hoEWE1Pp1z</a></p>— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1708036730543276325?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>