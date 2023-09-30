World Cup 2023: Australia, Netherlands to lock horns in warm-up match; Check prediction and Live Streaming

Underdog Netherlands, and Australia will face off in a warm-up match ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

The 5th warm-up game will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala today September 30.

Kangaroos will be coming into today’s game on the back of an ODI series loss against Men in Blue and will look to bag victory.

Meanwhile, Greenfield Stadium’s pitch helped bowlers to restrict power hitters. High-scoring game will be unlikely. Both teams will be looking to bowl first to restrict the other team shortly.

Australia vs Netherlands Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Australia vs Netherlands Squads Live Streaming in Pakistan

Australia vs Netherlands warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Australia vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

Australia vs Netherlands match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.