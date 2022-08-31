Asia Cup 2022: India set 193-run target for Hong Kong to win
DUBAI – Indian batters have set a target of 193 runs for underdog Hong Kong to score in their second encounter in Asia Cup.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has picked up the pace for Men in Blue and will look to take his team to a strong total against Hong Kong.
Kohli, who has gone almost three years without hitting a century, started cautiously and continue to pace after the mid-innings break.
Aggressive hitter Suryakumar Yadav also struck boundaries at will while skipper Rohit Sharma failed to play an impressive knock after getting out on 21. Opener KL Rahul scored 36 off 39 balls before being dismissed by Ghazanfar in the 13th over.
Underdog Hong Kong displayed A-game in the first half as Indian batters struggled to find boundaries.
Earlier, Hong Kong won the toss and elected to field first against India who earlier outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biter.
Squads
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Team Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Kinchit Shah, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
