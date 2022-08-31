IHC hears contempt case against Imran Khan today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing of a contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan today (Wednesday).

A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani i and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar will hear the case, which was case initiated after his fiery statement against a female additional sessions judge of the federal capital.

Islamabad police have chalked out a security plan as the former prime minister is likely to appear before the court as he had been summoned by the bench on August 31.

اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ میں عمران خان کی پیشی کا معاملہ۔



اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس نے خصوصی سکیورٹی پلان تشکیل دے دیا۔عدالت کے احاطہ میں صرف اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ سے اجازت نامہ والے افراد کا داخلہ ہوگا۔علاقہ رہائشیوں کے لئے متبادل راستوں کا انتظام کیا گیا ہے۔

Police said that only those with permission letter from the IHC will be allowed to enter the premises of the court, adding that alternative routes have been announced for residents of the area.

During the last hearing, the bench had also sent a request to the IHC chief justice to form a larger bench to hear the case. Furthermore, the court sought transcript of Imran Khan's statement.

Justice Kiyani had remarked that the case did not concern to a judge of the lower court but it is about the whole judiciary. "How a country can run its affairs If state institutions are unable to do their jobs," he commented.

The high court took notice after the former prime minister warned the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba, who granted PTI leader Shahbaz Gill into the custody of Islamabad Police, in a sedition case.

The defiant politician alleged that Additional Sessions Judge was aware that Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you,” Khan warned while hurling threats at judiciary and Islamabad police officials.

On Sunday, the PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge.

The FIR said Imran Khan threatened the additional sessions judge of Islamabad with a view to terrorism the high officials of the police and the judiciary, so that they could not fulfil their duties and refrain from taking action against the PTI due to fear of Imran.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court has granted a three-day transit bail to Khan in the case filed against him last night.

The interior ministry reportedly asked written permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office to arrest Khan following the registration of the case.