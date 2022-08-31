UN chief arrives in Pakistan on ‘solidarity visit’ next week

NEW YORK – The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to travel to Pakistan next week for a solidarity visit as flash floods claimed over 1,100 lives in the South Asian country.

The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a briefing in New York said the Secretary General will go to the areas most impacted by the unprecedented climate catastrophe.

The Secretary General will also meet with displaced families.

Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad while welcoming the visit has said it will contribute in a big way our collective effort to highlight the impact of this disaster. He said this visit by UNSG to further mobilize international assistance.

Earlier, Guterres has announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support Pakistan in rehabilitation of flood-hit people.

The top world body calls for raising funds as torrents of floodwater swept buildings, turning parts of the country into inland seas.

Speaking at an event arranged by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guterres said the funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection, and health support.

The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed - with millions more lives shattered.



This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government & people of Pakistan in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/aVFFy4Irwa — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 30, 2022

The UN Chief further said the world must take collective action against climate change and assist Pakistan in responding to the colossal crisis.

Pakistan’s Planning Minister said the country needs more than $10 billion to repair the damage caused by record rains.

Nearly three months of torrential rains, which is said to be the most destructive monsoon season in a decade, also forced food shortages as one-third of the country is submerged in water. The country is also facing skyrocketing inflation as well as political instability.