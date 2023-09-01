Abrarul Haq and Iman Ali to work together on new song 'Rano'

King of Pakistani pop, Abrar-ul-Haq, and acclaimed actress, Iman Ali, are all set to bring back nostalgic vibes with their latest collaboration.

The revered artists of Pakistani entertainment industry will be joining forces on a new Punjabi song titled Rano. With Abrar's vocal powerhouse and Ali's on screen charm, the upcoming song will definitely top charts.

The Nach Punjaban famed singer was given 2 to 3 options between the star of the music video out of which the Bol famed actress was finally selected owing to her versatility and acting skills.

Abrar reportedly lauded Ali for her impeccable acting skills and added that “she is a capable and serious artist.”

Ali previously starred in the music video of Sanoon Tere Naal from Abrar's album Main Gudi Aap Chalawan Ga, Shabnam Majeed's iconic Ishq Mohabbat Apna Pan, and Shehzad Roy and Zoe Viccaji's Jind Jaan.

Director Asad Mumtaz said that Ali will be seen in the role of Rano from Chandigarh in the music video, while principal shooting will commence from September in Lahore.

In response to the question stating, “Will Rano also be portrayed as a typical traditional playful Punjabi girl?” Mumtaz replied that typecasting lead roles in music video with stereotypical portrayals became old fashioned and that his music video will be “set in a different space with a different story.”

On the acting front, Ali's recent works include Bol, O21, Mah e Mir, Tich Button Bewafaiyan, Armaan, Dil Deke Jayen Ge, and Chal Parha.

Abrar, on the other hand, recently dropped many singles including Bol Qalandar, Sun Lay Tu, Paar, Chamkeeli, and Billo.