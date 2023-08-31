Search

Asia Cup 2023 live streaming for mobile phone users (Android and iOS)

05:49 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
LAHORE – The Asia Cricket 2023 tournament began with a bang on Wednesday when Pakistan secured a convincing win over Nepal in the opening match at the Multan Cricket Stadium. 

The mega regional cricket event is co-hosted by Sri Lanka as nine of the matches will be played in the island nation. 

Babar Azam's side are placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are part of the Group B. The final of the event will be played in Sri Lanka on September 30 weeks before the start of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Pakistan will take on arch-rival India on September 2 (Saturday) and cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the thrilling contest. A larger number of spectators are expected to watch the match live at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. However, others will enjoy the moment on mobile phones or by watching it on television. 

Asia Cub Live Streaming for Android, iOS users

Tapmad Android

Tapmad iOS

Tamasha Web

Tamasha Android

Tamasha iOS

Disney+Hotstar platform    

FOXTel app 

Asia Cup 2023 Broadcast Channels 

Pakistan: The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. 

India: Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event. 

Bangladesh: The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

United Kingdom: TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers. 

Australia: The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.

