Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka today in Asia Cup 2023 fixer

KANDY – Bangladesh will face off Sri Lanka in the second match of the Asia Cup at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with both eyeing to kick start their campaign with a win.

The second game of the transcontinental event will be the first game of both teams. The Lankan Lions are coming to the tournament without some of their key players who were ruled out due to injury.

Bangladesh have advantage of a depleted opponent while fans expected a strong contest between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the pitch at Kandy’s Pallekele Stadium remained helpful for power hitters, while bowlers are expected to face hard time in the initial stages.

The pitch is expected to get slower in the initial overs, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be looking to bowl first after winning the toss.

If we look back, both sides locked horns for over 50 times and Sri Lanka dominated most of the games.

Bangladesh squad

Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan

Sri Lanka squad

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana