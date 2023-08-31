Search

Family gifts Babar Azam Audi e-tron GT worth Rs. 8 crore

Web Desk 12:03 AM | 31 Aug, 2023
This week the family of Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam gave him a wonderful surprise with an expensive Audi e-tron GT car worth Rs. 8 crore.

The Audi e-tron GT is a unique vehicle since it is powered by electricity and has a stunning appearance. Babar's family got him this gift because they are happy for him and they see how well he is doing at cricket.

Babar expressed his gratitude to his family on social media and his joy. This present demonstrates Babar's family's love and support for him as well as his achievement as a cricket player.

The Audi e-tron GT is a powerful automobile. It has an all-wheel drive (AWD) with an electric output of 470 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque. The vehicle has a 93.4kWh battery and a 2-speed automatic gearbox.

According to the manufacturer, the vehicle has a 420 km range per charge and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds. At 220/240 Volts, charging the EV takes around 9 hours and 15 minutes, while at 440 Volts, it just takes 1.5 hours.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

