Karachi Weather Update today

The mugginess caused by mercury and humidity continued to affect Karachiites as there was no immediate chance of any relief in the coming days.

Karachi Rain Update

As the spell of hot and humid weather has been gripping South Eastern region for last couple of days, Met Office predicted no chance of rains in Sindh and the provincial capital Karachi.

Karachi temperature today

On Thursday, the mercury reached 34°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 30°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 77 percent in the metropolis. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate. Winds blew at 19km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 86 on Thursday, which is not healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air reaches a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Meanwhile, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country.