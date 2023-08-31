Lahore Weather Update

As the scorching summer sun maintains its grip, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid conditions in Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the sultry weather, Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the metropolis.

Lahore Temperature today

On Thursday, the temperature of the country's second-largest city was recorded at around 37C at noon. The mercury can go up to 39 degrees, as it is mostly sunny in the metropolis while humidity was recorded at around 60 percent.

Max UV Index was recorded at 9 which is high. Winds blew at 15km/h, with a visibility of around 2km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 188 which is considered very unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.