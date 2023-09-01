Search

Asia Cup 2023

Rain likely to interrupt Pakistan vs India's match at Asia Cup 2023

Web Desk 12:38 AM | 1 Sep, 2023
Pakistan India Match
Source: File Photo

Due to the tense ties between the two nations, Pakistan and India only face off in ACC or ICC competitions. On September 2, when the bitter rivals square off in the Asia Cup 2023, Kandy will be the centre of attention.

However, it is very likely that rain will stop the eagerly awaited game.

Rain is predicted to fall in Kandy all week, and by the time the match begins at 3 PM local time, there is a 70% possibility that it may interfere with the match.

Meanwhile, 102.55mm of rain are expected on Saturday, according to World Weather Online.

The planned game may be delayed since rain is predicted for Friday and Saturday morning.

Since there will be constant showers from 7 a.m. local time until midnight, the game may also conclude in a tie.

During the game, winds are also anticipated, which may have an impact on the playing field and ambiance.

The game's temperature will range between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The match between Pakistan and India is slated to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2 (Saturday).

If both teams get through the group stages, they can play each other again in the Super Four stage even if the rain stops the game in progress.

Much-awaited World Cup match between Pakistan, and India likely to be rescheduled

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Asia Cup 2023

Why is Pakistan's name missing from the Asia Cup 2023 jersey?

10:39 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 live streaming for mobile phone users (Android and iOS)

05:49 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? Answer and get chance ...

01:42 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

11:43 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets 

10:08 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed hits career’s first ODI century 

06:54 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Beauty in black: Sarah Khan raises temperature in latest pictures

01:00 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 31 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 31, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 320.4 323.65
Euro EUR 344 347
UK Pound Sterling GBP 403 408
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.5 88.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 85 85.8
Australian Dollar AUD 205 207
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 233.5 236
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.62
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 227 230
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 31, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (31 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: