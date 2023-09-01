Rain likely to interrupt Pakistan vs India's match at Asia Cup 2023

Due to the tense ties between the two nations, Pakistan and India only face off in ACC or ICC competitions. On September 2, when the bitter rivals square off in the Asia Cup 2023, Kandy will be the centre of attention.

However, it is very likely that rain will stop the eagerly awaited game.

Rain is predicted to fall in Kandy all week, and by the time the match begins at 3 PM local time, there is a 70% possibility that it may interfere with the match.

Meanwhile, 102.55mm of rain are expected on Saturday, according to World Weather Online.

The planned game may be delayed since rain is predicted for Friday and Saturday morning.

Since there will be constant showers from 7 a.m. local time until midnight, the game may also conclude in a tie.

During the game, winds are also anticipated, which may have an impact on the playing field and ambiance.

The game's temperature will range between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The match between Pakistan and India is slated to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2 (Saturday).

If both teams get through the group stages, they can play each other again in the Super Four stage even if the rain stops the game in progress.