Asylum claims from Pakistan doubled last year, official UK data confirms

LONDON - The number of asylum claims from Pakistan doubled in the year from 2023 to June 2024 as official data in this regard has been released.

Although the government has been introducing strict policies for immigrants from across the world, the statistics released by the UK Home Office imply that asylum applications from Pakistan increased in the period mentioned above.

In the year ending June 2024, asylum applications from Pakistan doubled to 5,960 and the country is now the third most common claimant nationality.

The asylum applications from Eritrea increased by 40% to 3,919 while those from Sudan filed 3850 applications, a 28 percent increase compared to last year.

As far as Turkey is concerned, the applications saw a 26 percent surge climbing to 3,466 while applications from Vietnamese nationals increased from 1,396 to 4,368 over the same period.

Some of the nationalities also witnessed a decline in the number of asylum claims. For instance, there were 2,648 Albanian applications which was 78% fewer than the year ending June 2023.

Several other nationalities also saw a steep decrease in claims in the latest year, including those from Iraq which saw a 30 percent decline in the number of applications.

Interestingly, those from Afghanistan also filed a 30 percent lesser number of applications. On the other hand, applications from Iran saw a 25% decline; Iraq and Afghanistan are still the most common nationalities claiming asylum in the UK.

It is to be highlighted that the government of the UK has introduced several measures in recent times to discourage immigrants. These measures included barring students from bringing in dependents to the country with few exceptions as well as increasing the salary threshold for a Skilled Worker Visa.

There could be multiple reasons for increase in the number of asylum clams from Pakistan including the economic condition of the country which is pushing the youth to other countries resulting in brain drain.