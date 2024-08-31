China extends visa relaxation for another year: Details inside

BEIJING - In a move aimed at facilitating travel, China has extended its exemption on fingerprint collection for certain visa applicants for another year.
The measure, initially introduced in 2022, applies to tourists, business travelers, and those seeking transit or crew member visas.
The exemption was set to expire on December 31, 2023, but Chinese authorities opted to continue the policy, making it easier for travelers to apply for visas till December 31st, 2024.
As part of the fresh announcement, the exemption has been extended till December 31st, 2025.
It is to be clarified that applicants for long-stay visas, including family reunification, family visit, and study visas, will still be required to provide fingerprints at a Chinese embassy, consulate, or visa center.
This decision marks a further relaxation of China's travel restrictions, which were eased last year following the reopening of its borders. The move is expected to boost tourism and business travel to China, with travelers no longer facing the inconvenience of fingerprint collection for short-term stays.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.
On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.
British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
