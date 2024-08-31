China extends visa relaxation for another year: Details inside

BEIJING - In a move aimed at facilitating travel, China has extended its exemption on fingerprint collection for certain visa applicants for another year.

The measure, initially introduced in 2022, applies to tourists, business travelers, and those seeking transit or crew member visas.

The exemption was set to expire on December 31, 2023, but Chinese authorities opted to continue the policy, making it easier for travelers to apply for visas till December 31st, 2024.



As part of the fresh announcement, the exemption has been extended till December 31st, 2025.

It is to be clarified that applicants for long-stay visas, including family reunification, family visit, and study visas, will still be required to provide fingerprints at a Chinese embassy, consulate, or visa center.

This decision marks a further relaxation of China's travel restrictions, which were eased last year following the reopening of its borders. The move is expected to boost tourism and business travel to China, with travelers no longer facing the inconvenience of fingerprint collection for short-term stays.