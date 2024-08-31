Search

Japan plans travel authorization system for foreigners: Details inside

09:23 PM | 31 Aug, 2024
TOKYO - The authorities in Japan are planning to introduce a travel authorization needed to enter the country. 

As per media reports, citizens from 71 countries will need authorization to enter Japan under a new tourism plan by the government.

Interestingly, citizens from countries that do not need visas to enter Japan would have to get the planned authorization; such countries include Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Britain, the United States, Australia etc.

The Japanese government has announced plans to introduce the new travel authorisation system which will ask for personal information online to enter the country. 

There is no imminent need to panic as the government plans to introduce the system by 2030 though the government aims to put aside costs for the system under next year’s budget.

After the social distancing protocols were fully lifted, tourism has seen a spike in Japan, with the country welcoming over 17.7 million visits between January and June this year.  

It is expected that the new travel screening system will be similar to the US Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), which was established to enhance security. 

According to Japan Today, the new system will require foreign nationals from visa-exempt countries to submit their travel plans and accommodation details online before their trip for scrutiny by Japan’s Immigration Services Agency.

If the system flags a potential risk of illegal stay, the traveler will not receive the required authorization to enter Japan and will be advised to apply for a formal visa at their local embassy instead.

The Japanese government aims to use this new system to reduce the number of illegal immigrants from visa-exempt countries as a significant number of illegal short-term visitors come from these countries.

