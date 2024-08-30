Search

Pakistan release Shaheen Shah Afridi from Test squad against Bangladesh

Web Desk
09:53 PM | 30 Aug, 2024
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Source: Instagram

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday released star Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from the team due to his injury and the consequent approval from the team. 

The PCB said in a press release, "The team management has decided to release Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test squad to allow him to spend time with his family. Shaheen, who featured in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 to 25 August, is not part of the 12-member squad announced on Thursday for the second Test match."

