At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – At least four passengers died on the spot while other 11 got injured when a speeding van plunged into a ravine in Gujranwala on early Tuesday morning.

According to media reports, the incident occurred near Wazirabad industrial city located Gujranwala where a van full of passengers plunged into a ravine after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to heavy fog in the morning.

Rescuers officials reached the accident site and began shifting the victims to Civil hospital Gujranwala.

The condition of a few injured was reported as critical.