Ayeza Khan says she’s not on Twitter

KARACHI- Meray Paas Tum Ho’s fame Ayeza Khan has clarified that she does not have an account on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a Twitter account by the name of Ayeza Khan (@Ayezakhan_ak). She said, “Not on Twitter.”

The account made in March 2016 boasts 112K followers. Many celebrities have also mistaken it to be Ayeza’s official Twitter handle.

Recently, Hareem Farooq tagged it in a tweet praising ARY Digital’s popular show Meray Paas Tum Ho and its cast.

Khan is currently essaying the role of Mehwish in the show which is talk of the town these days. Ayeza keeps her fans updated via her verified official Instagram account which has around 4.6 million followers.

