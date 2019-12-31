Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi
Web Desk
09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi
Share

KARACHI - Three persons were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding car rammed into a roadside parked trailer at Shershah Chowk, Karachi on early Tuesday Morning.

Rescue officials informed that victims were said to be friends who were residents of Shershah and Urdu Bazar.

Rescue teams reached at the site immediately and shifted the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

The deceased were identified as Farooq, Iftikhar and Kamran, while injured were Jameel and Sohail.

More From This Category
Justice Mamoon Rashid takes oath as new LHC CJ
12:41 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
2020 will be year of development, economic ...
11:31 AM | 1 Jan, 2020
New Year celebrations: aerial firing leaves 11 ...
09:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2020
President Arif Alvi wishes happy ‘New Year’ ...
09:03 AM | 1 Jan, 2020
Petrol price raised by Rs2.61 per liter for ...
11:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
Balochistan: Pakistan Custom seizes smuggled ...
08:21 PM | 31 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushey Ashraf slams media for spreading rumors
12:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr