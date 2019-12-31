Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, economic situation today
Web Desk
01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad to discuss the prevailing political and economic situation in the country today (Tuesday).

According to the media details, the meeting will discuss the eight-point agenda at the Prime Minister’s office and will review the overall political and economic situation of the country.

The cabinet is expected to be given a briefing on financial statistics. The State Bank s financial statements for 2018 will also be approved. The issue of handing over of a Norwegian citizen is also on the agenda list.

Besides, the appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) CEO will also be is also part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

