WEF 2020: Here's how much PM Imran’s visit to Davos will cost to Pakistani economy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming three-day visit to Davos next month to attend the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting would cost only $68,000 as compared to millions of dollars frittered away by the former rulers, the PTI government says.

The saving is part of the prime minister’s ongoing robust drive in which he has also directed to minimize the expenditures upon his upcoming WEF participation, said a press release on Monday.

According to details, the visits of former prime ministers to Davos including Mian Nawaz Sharif cost $762,000, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi $561,000 and Yousuf Raza Gilani $459,000 respectively to the national exchequer.

The prime minister, during his US visit, had also set precedent by slashing the expenditures, thus saving huge amount during his stay there, the press release added.

Whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Washington visit to the United States during July 20-25, 2019 cost $67,180 only when compared with former president Asif Ali Zardari’s stay on May 4-8, 2009 cost a sum of $752,688 to the national exchequer, and that of former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif on October 20-23, 2013 a total of $549,853.

Similarly, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s total expenses incurred on New York visit during September 2019 stood around $162,578 only. Whereas Asif Ali Zardari spent $1,309,620 during September 2012, Mian Nawaz Sharif $1,113,142 (September 2016) and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi $705,019 during September 2017.