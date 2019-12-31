'NADRA establishes special desk to register transgender for issuing health card'

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that a special counter has been established at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to register transgender for issuing them Sehat Insaf Card.

Addressing a press conference, he said this registration system at NADRA would be linked with the office responsible for issuing health cards to provide them this facility without any hurdle and on an immediate basis.

He asked all members of this community to start registering them as transgender with the NADRA to avail free health facility from the state.

He added that NADRA has been asked to provide maximum assistance to them in their registration process.

He said all community members have to declare them as transgender and in this regard, a simple procedure would be adopted as only their personal confirmation is enough. “There is no requirement or documentation from any other office in this regard.”

Dr Mirza said those transgenders who were earlier registered as male or female with NADRA could now change their identity as this one-time option has been allowed to them by the government.

He added that NADRA would fully serve all transgender who would change their identity as their identification portion is now included in the national identity cards.

“Now all transgender are eligible in the country to avail health facilities under the health insurance scheme.” Health card would cover all medical services for them from normal disease to surgery, Dr Mirza added.

Dr Mirza said they would get help from transgender community leaders for the collection of data.

He said, “The decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to issue Sehat Insaf card to transgender was historical as they have similar right to have access to all basic health facilities.”

He said under the 2018 act, the government is responsible to ensure their basic rights including the provision of basic health facilities, access to education provision of jobs, etc.

He said the government is fully committed to protecting their rights and the issuing health card to them is an ample example of its priority of improving their health.

He said this decision would further improve the soft image of the country in the world.

He said a total of 6.8 million families have been provided with the Sehat Insaf cards and the government is making efforts to target all the 15 million deserving ones by the end of next year.

He said Sehat Sahulat program was launched in 84 districts where a total of 300 private sector hospitals have been providing health services to deserving, he added.

He said in the direction of Prime Minister, all families are being given Sehat Insaf cards in Tharparkar and tribal districts while around 50 percent of the country’s people living below the poverty line, would be benefited from the scheme.

He added that they are the most vulnerable segments of society and the incumbent government has taken the responsibility of the transgender community to give them a sense of ownership.