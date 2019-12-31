Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra ring in New Year’s Eve with a love-filled post
04:41 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra ring in New Year's Eve with a love-filled post
NEW YORK - Lovebirds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are giving us all major couple goals as they gear up to close the decade in style.

After a romantic Christmas getaway in the winter wonderland at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California, the duo is now getting ready to celebrate New Year at another ethereal and enchanting location.

The couple turned to their Instagram respectively sharing a glimpse of them being completely in love and enjoying life to the fullest as they welcome 2020 with open arms.

The photo posted by the couple shows them looking away into the sunset while on a boat ride. Nick can be seen holding a drink in one hand and his ladylove in the other.

Priyanka dropped in a romantic caption for the endearing shot, saying: “Life as it should be.”

On the other hand, Nick Jonas looked back at his holidays and wrote: “From the snow to the ocean.” He threw in a little reference from Priyanka’s caption as well, as he added the hashtag: “#lifeasitshouldbe.”

From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe

Earlier, the couple had celebrated Christmas together with some of Priyanka’s family member at a luxurious ski resort with Nick gifting his ladylove a snowmobile for Christmas.

Happy New Year! 

