Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $1b grant from China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will undertake 27 projects in diverse sectors including agriculture, health, education, drinking water and poverty alleviation with the grant of $1 billion provided by China.

According to official sources, the Joint Working Group on socio-economic development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had identified six sectors for the projects to be launched during the second phase of CPEC.

Projects would also be started for upgradation and renovation of vocational and technical schools, solar power lighting project, smart classroom project, medical equipment for hospitals, provision of agricultural tools and equipment and setting up of Pakistan China joint agricultural laboratories.

Projects such as solar power lighting equipment for Balochistan, provision of solar water pumps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, water filtration plants in Azad Kashmir and smart classroom project for higher education were in the fast track category.

Pakistan was already benefiting from the energy and infrastructure projects completed under CPEC and these projects would provide a foundation for setting up nine special economic zones in the second phase of CPEC.