12 siblings, who were born in Pakistan, set new Guinness World Record

LONDON – With a total of 1,042 years in age, a dozen siblings have set a new Guinness World Record for the highest combined age of 12 living siblings.

The D’Cruz family grew up in Pakistan but all eventually left. The youngest sibling, Londoner Genia Carter said this was due to their religion.

Carter, told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live that she is 75 and the eldest is 97. “In 22 years, one woman gave birth to 12 children.” she said.

“By the time I was born, there was enough siblings to look after the other ones.”

“My eldest brother came to Canada first, and then he slowly brought all of us (over) a span of 15 years,” she said.

Carter first landed in Montreal but wanted to explore Canada.

“At that time, it wasn’t very hard to get jobs in different provinces.”

While living in Calgary, her future husband Brian was visiting some friends. They met, fell in love, moved back to London together and got married.

The 75-year-old is currently the only sibling living in London. Most of her siblings live in Toronto, while one lives in Switzerland, one lives in San Diego and another lives in Sudbury, Ontario.