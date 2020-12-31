Aamir Liaquat divorces Syeda Bushra Iqbal
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MNA and famous TV host Aamir Liaquat has divorced his first wife Syeda Bushra.
Taking it to Twitter, the former wife of famous Television host Syeda Bushra Iqbal announced the separation. She wrote, Salam. I think its I bring about some clarity regarding my relationship with my ex-husband Aamir Liaqat. He has divorced me.
December 31, 2020
She also mentioned second wife Tuba as it was upon her request that Aamir made such a decision.
"However, divorcing me is one thing, but doing it in front of Tuba on call at her request, was perhaps the most painful and traumatic thing for my children and I.”
Aamir Liaquat has two children from his first wife, Bushra. He married for the second time with Tuba Aamir in the year 2018.
