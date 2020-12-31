AC grants NAB 14-day physical remand of Khawaja Asif

LAHORE – An accountability court on Thursday has handed over Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till January 13.

The anti-graft watchdog officials presented Khawaja Asif before the court earlier today.

Judge Jawad ul Hassan of accountability court heard the assets beyond income case against the former foreign minister, where the prosecution sought physical remand.

NAB told the court that an inquiry is underway against Khawaja Asif regarding his assets. Asif failed to provide a satisfactory response.

NAB arrests PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif 08:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Asif ...

While speaking in court, the PML-N key leader said he became a member of National Assembly for seven times and already faced an inquiry in Rawalpindi.

The details of transactions have been provided to NAB investigators besides the provision of related particulars, he added.

The judge then permitted 14-day physical remand of Khawaja Asif. The court also allowed homemade food to Asif, medical facilities, as well as allowed him to meet his family members and lawyers.