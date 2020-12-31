AC grants NAB 14-day physical remand of Khawaja Asif
Share
LAHORE – An accountability court on Thursday has handed over Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till January 13.
The anti-graft watchdog officials presented Khawaja Asif before the court earlier today.
Judge Jawad ul Hassan of accountability court heard the assets beyond income case against the former foreign minister, where the prosecution sought physical remand.
NAB told the court that an inquiry is underway against Khawaja Asif regarding his assets. Asif failed to provide a satisfactory response.
NAB arrests PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif 08:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Asif ...
While speaking in court, the PML-N key leader said he became a member of National Assembly for seven times and already faced an inquiry in Rawalpindi.
The details of transactions have been provided to NAB investigators besides the provision of related particulars, he added.
The judge then permitted 14-day physical remand of Khawaja Asif. The court also allowed homemade food to Asif, medical facilities, as well as allowed him to meet his family members and lawyers.
PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan ... 10:52 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that if our party forms a government in ...
- How to cope with hard times, PM Imran tells youth in New Year message02:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
-
- CJP takes suo motu notice of attack on temple in KPK12:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- AC grants NAB 14-day physical remand of Khawaja Asif12:09 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- In a first, UN Chief’s New Year message broadcast in Urdu (VIDEO)11:46 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Ali Zafar and Aima Baig set to release Ve Mahiya08:01 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
-
-
-
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
-
- How coronavirus affected major sporting events in 202011:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020