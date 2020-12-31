Aerial firing video lands Pashto singer Neelum Gul in jail
PESHAWAR – Pashto singer Neelum Gul arrested for firing gunshots in the air to celebrate the purchase of a new car.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police said the singer was arrested after a video of aerial firing went viral on social media.
A case has been lodged as police recovered the weapon from her possession.
According to Prohibition of Firing Act 1988, firing and the use of such substances on marriages or other such ceremonies, including political receptions or processions or stray firing at a public place is prohibited.
The violator shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or both.
