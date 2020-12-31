Aerial firing video lands Pashto singer Neelum Gul in jail
Web Desk
11:21 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
Aerial firing video lands Pashto singer Neelum Gul in jail
Share

PESHAWAR – Pashto singer Neelum Gul arrested for firing gunshots in the air to celebrate the purchase of a new car.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police said the singer was arrested after a video of aerial firing went viral on social media.

A case has been lodged as police recovered the weapon from her possession.

According to Prohibition of Firing Act 1988, firing and the use of such substances on marriages or other such ceremonies, including political receptions or processions or stray firing at a public place is prohibited.

The violator shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or both.

Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on ... 09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020

FAISALABAD – A female lawyer’s video of firing shots into the air went viral on social media, Bol News ...

More From This Category
Aamir Liaquat divorces first wife Syeda Bushra ...
01:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
How to cope with hard times, PM Imran tells youth ...
02:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
CJP takes suo motu notice of attack on temple in ...
12:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
AC grants NAB 14-day physical remand of Khawaja ...
12:09 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan ...
10:52 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of ...
09:58 AM | 31 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat divorces first wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal
01:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr