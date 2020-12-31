Aiman and Minal Khan’s father passes away
The father of Pakistani actress Aiman Khan passed away on Thursday.
Aiman Khan's husband Muneeb Butt took to his official Instagram on Thursday and sharing the sad news that his father-in-law Mubeen Khan had passed away.
Butt wrote, "Aiman, Minal's father has passed away." The actor added he will update fans and followers soon about the funeral prayers.
Earlier this month, Aiman Khan's twin sister Minal Khan posted a short story about:
“Please pray for my father's health. He’s extremely sick.”
Prayers and condolences are being sent to Aiman and Minal Khan by the celebrities. May their father rest in perfect eternal peace.
