Babar Azam only Pakistan batsman to be included in ICC Test ranking
LAHORE – National captain Babar Azam is the only Pakistani player included in International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for batting, taking the fifth spot in the table.
Previously, none of the Pakistan players made it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI and T20I teams of the decade that was announced on Sunday.
We have a new No.1, folks!
⬆️ Kane Williamson rises to the top
⬆️ Ajinkya Rahane jumps to No.6
Latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings ???? https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/rhmfe8jpUd— ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson topped the Test batting rankings followed by Indian team captain Virat Kohli who has jumped to second position.
Where Australia's Steve Smith moved to the third position, Marnus Labuschagne to fourth spot, Babar Azam has retained the fifth position on the table while England's Ben Stokes tops the all-rounders rankings.
Moreover, Azam who missed the first test against against New Zealand due to thumb injury, is the only active player in the world in all three formats to be included among the top five of batting rankings.
