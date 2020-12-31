CJP takes suo motu notice of attack on temple in KPK

KARACHI – Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday has taken suo motu notice of setting fire to a temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on January 5 next week.

The court issued notices to the KP chief secretary and IG. Officials have been told to submit a report on January 4. Court also issued to Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle, who is a part of the one-man commission on minorities’ rights at the Supreme Court.

PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar told the top judge about the temple being set ablaze during their meeting at the Karachi Registry.

Earlier on Wednesday, an angry mob vandalised the samadhi (shrine) of a Hindu saint and subsequently burnt it down in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Dec-2020/mob-burns-down-shrine-of-hindu-saint-in-kp

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and directed police to take action against the miscreants.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari strongly condemned the burning of a Hindu temple by a mob in Karak, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.