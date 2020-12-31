Dense fog closes Motorway for traffic at various sections
07:08 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Motorway has been closed for traffic at various sections due to dense fog, said National Highways & Motorway Police on Thursday.
According to a spokesman of Motorway police, M-2 has been closed from Pindi Bhattian to Lahore and M-3 from Faiz Pur interchange to Samundri.
Earlier today, nearly 20 vehicles bumped into each other amid dense fog near Khanqah Dogran Interchange on Lahore-Islamabad motorway (M-2).
