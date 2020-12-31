Dense fog closes Motorway for traffic at various sections
Web Desk
07:08 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Dense fog closes Motorway for traffic at various sections
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Motorway has been closed for traffic at various sections due to dense fog, said National Highways & Motorway Police on Thursday. 

According to a spokesman of Motorway police, M-2 has been closed from Pindi Bhattian to Lahore and M-3 from Faiz Pur interchange to Samundri.

Earlier today, nearly 20 vehicles bumped into each other amid dense fog near Khanqah Dogran Interchange on Lahore-Islamabad motorway (M-2).

Several injured as fog triggers pile-up on ... 01:58 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – At least nine people were injured after several vehicles rammed into each other, resulting in a pile-up ...

More From This Category
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2.31/litre ...
06:29 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan arrests over two dozen suspects over ...
06:04 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of ...
05:46 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
PM Imran credits construction sector for saving ...
05:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
KP gets first female DPO in Chitral
02:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Aamir Liaquat Hussain divorces Syeda Bushra Iqbal
01:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman and Minal Khan’s father passes away
05:09 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr