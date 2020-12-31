Doppelganger alert! Social media finds Ayeza Khan's look-alike
Ayeza Khan is now the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram alongside Aiman Khan with 7.8 million followers.

A true epitome of grace, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress has been quite active in 2020, treating the fans with her attractive photoshoots and acting projects.

The 29-year old is in news again as social media has found her perfect doppelganger. A popular entertainer and model from Brazil, Leticia Almeida bears a striking resemblance with Khan.

The 37-year-old look-alike of Khan is also married and has two kids. 

The year 2020 has been full of surprises as celebrities look-alikes went viral.

From Iqra Aziz’s doppelganger, who took the media by a storm, to the most talked-about Fiza Khawar's wedding.

The bride was said to be a spitting image of B-town's dancing queen Madhuri Dixit, and Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi, who was mistaken as Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.

