Hadiqa Kiani and Hadiya Hashmi release new video on New Year

Superstar Hadiqa Kiani and Lux Style Award’s singer of the year, Hadiya Hashmi are collaborating for an upcoming video for Lux Style Awards 2020.

The track is all set to release on December 31st at 8 pm on the official YouTube channel of LSA.

Produced and composed by Haye Dil Bechara famed Azaan Sami Khan, Ilahi is a ‘motivational’ number featuring Kiyani and Hashmi, alongside qawwal Fareed Ayaz and newcomer Ali Tariq

The 46-year-old singer fondly talked about the 9-year-old Hadiya:

"Hadiya reminds me a lot of myself when I was younger because I would perform at these competitions on PTV as well when I was a child," said the Rung singer.

Sharing a glimpse, Kiyani shared a click and captioned the post:

"With Pakistan’s brightest young nightingale, #HadiaHashmi; working on a fabulous new project together."

Discovered by Nescafe Basement, the then fifth-graders music debut was a song with Soch the band.

Bollywood musician Sonu Nigam took to social media, jamming to little Hadiya's vocals at home.

"After so many days, something has touched my heart. Ooff, what a song, what lyrics, what composition!" he exclaimed.

Feeling visibly overwhelmed, the Indian singer couldn't stop praising the work, as the final product left him stunned.

He also sent prayers and best wishes to Hashmi. "I did not imagine that to this date, there would be a song that could have the potential to make you cry a river," he said.