How to cope with hard times, PM Imran tells youth in New Year message
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has posted an inspirational message for Pakistani youngsters ahead of New Year 2021.
While addressing the problems of youngsters, he posted the message on photo-sharing application Instagram, the premier wrote "life goes in cycles, never in a straight line. Where one ends up depends upon how one copes with the high and low points."
"The ones who are successful, never get demoralised by the bad times, instead analyse and learn from their mistakes and hence emerge stronger."
"When on a high, they never get carried away by the success, instead work harder to prolong that trajectory before the inevitable descent begins," Khan added.
