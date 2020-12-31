In a first, UN Chief’s New Year message broadcast in Urdu (VIDEO)

New York City – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' New Year 2021 message has been broadcast with Urdu translation other than six official languages.

This year, the translation of the New Year message is a goodwill gesture toward the Urdu language speakers.

Usually, UN broadcast the message in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

UN secretary-general appealed for cooperation in tackling global challenges in his year-end message. He said 2020 was a year of trials, tragedies and tears, while the upcoming year will be a year of healing.

He also praised the kindness shown by people, the determined efforts of frontline workers, the scientists, and the countries sowing determination toward climate catastrophe.

He also paid tribute to the ones who have died among pandemic. He also mentioned the poverty, inequality and hunger, jobs disappearing, debts mounting and children struggling in a hard time.