12:04 AM | 31 Dec, 2020
India suffers heavy losses after Pakistan responds to ceasefire violation at LoC
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army responded befittingly after India troops initiated ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along the Line of Control (LOC).

According to ISPR, there are reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material”. 

“During intense exchange of fire, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, age 35 years embraced shahadat”.

In another incident, Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Kotkotera Sector deliberately targeting civilian population. 

Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics in Phalni Bazar, a 34 year old male suffered critical injuries.

Pakistan army responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

In Hotspring Sector, Pakistan army troops shot down an Indian Army Quad copter. Indian Quad Copter had come 100 meters inside own territory. The unprovoked act was responded befittingly wherein own troops shot down the quad-copter.

In year 2020, 16 Indian quad-copters have been shot down by Pakistan Army

