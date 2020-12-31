Pakistan Army soldier martyred in exchange of fire with Indian troops: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier has embraced martyrdom as Indian troops committed an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khui Ratta along the Line of Control (LoC).

The military’s media wing said Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Khuiratta sector along LOC. Pakistan army troops responded befittingly.

Reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material were received. During the intense exchange of fire, a 35-year-old Sepoy Fazal Elahi embraced martyrdom.

The Indian army also committed the violation near Phalni Bazar of the LoC which injured a 34-year-old citizen.

Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner against the Indian violence, causing huge losses to the enemy.

Pakistan Army also shot down an Indian quadcopter drone at the Tatta Pani sector, it became the 16th Indian drone shot down by the Pakistani forces along the LoC during 2020, ISPR added.