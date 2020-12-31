Pakistan arrests over two dozen suspects over Hindu temple attack

PESHAWAR – Police in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have arrested more than two dozen suspects in overnight raids a day after a Hindu temple was set ablaze and badly damaged by a mob in the town of Karak, some 100km (62 miles) southeast of the provincial capital Peshawar.

As many as 350 people including JUI-F district leader Maulana Mirza Aqeem have been booked for launching an attack on Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj Samadhi on Wednesday.

However, a total of 31 suspects have been arrested raids are being conducted to arrest the other suspects.

The mob carried out the attack as locals were apparently offended by a planned extension of the temple, which was built in 1920.

Karak District Police Officer Irfanullah said the shrine's keeper had "secretly" bought a house next to the shrine. The protesters were against its construction because they assumed the shrine was being expanded.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has taken took suo-motu notice of the incident after a meeting with Pakistan Hindu Council representative Dr Ramesh Kumar. The case will be heard on January 5.

The top court has also sought a report from the National Commission of Minorities as well as police chief and chief secretary of the northwestern province.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to KP CM Mahmood Khan on Information Kamran Bangash said PM Imran Khan and provincial chief executive had condemned the incident.

He said the provincial government would rebuild the temple.

Minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri termed the attack“a conspiracy against sectarian harmony in the country.