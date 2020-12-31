Pakistan, China FMs agree to continue efforts for regional peace

10:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, China FMs agree to continue efforts for regional peace
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have reiterated their commitment to adopt a joint strategy and continue common efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation where they exchanged views on peace efforts in Afghanistan and intera-Afghan talks.

Both sides also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, investment, transfer of technology, research and education.

Wishing his Chinese Counterpart a Happy New Year, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and China to meet new challenges in the wake of fast changing global scenario, state broadcaster reported. 

He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that leadership of both the countries is determined to complete projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor's second phase.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Hindutva policies of Modi-led regime in India are posing serious threats to the peace and stability of the Asian region. He stressed the need for immediate action by the international community to stop the exploitation of the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupying forces and the ongoing gross human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the Foreign Ministers had a special exchange of views on peace efforts in Afghanistan and intera-Afghan talks.

They reiterated their commitment to adopt a joint strategy and continue common efforts for peace and stability in the region.

More From This Category
12 siblings, who were born in Pakistan, set new ...
09:19 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Police in action after Pakistan's first woman ...
08:48 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, China sign $100m deal for National ...
07:28 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Dense fog closes Motorway for traffic at various ...
07:08 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2.31/litre ...
06:29 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan arrests over two dozen suspects over ...
06:04 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 2020
07:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr