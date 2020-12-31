Pakistan, China FMs agree to continue efforts for regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have reiterated their commitment to adopt a joint strategy and continue common efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation where they exchanged views on peace efforts in Afghanistan and intera-Afghan talks.

Both sides also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, investment, transfer of technology, research and education.

Wishing his Chinese Counterpart a Happy New Year, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination between Pakistan and China to meet new challenges in the wake of fast changing global scenario, state broadcaster reported.

He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that leadership of both the countries is determined to complete projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor's second phase.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Hindutva policies of Modi-led regime in India are posing serious threats to the peace and stability of the Asian region. He stressed the need for immediate action by the international community to stop the exploitation of the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupying forces and the ongoing gross human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the Foreign Ministers had a special exchange of views on peace efforts in Afghanistan and intera-Afghan talks.

They reiterated their commitment to adopt a joint strategy and continue common efforts for peace and stability in the region.