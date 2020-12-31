Pakistan, China sign $100m deal for National Highway-5 repair
07:28 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, China sign $100m deal for National Highway-5 repair
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have signed a grant agreement of US$100 million to repair National Highway-5, the state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The signing ceremony in this regard was held at Economic Affairs Division in Islamabad, in the presence of Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.

Under the project, 66 kilometers in four parts of National Highway between Hala, district Matiari and Moro, district Naushahro Feroze will be repaired.

Speaking on the occasion, Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar said this project will increase connectivity between North and South. He thanked China for supporting Pakistan for completion of N-5 project, fighting against Covid-19 and curbing the locust.

The Chinese Ambassador in his remarks said that cooperation in socio-economic development with Pakistan will continue.

