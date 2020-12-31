Pakistan, China sign $100m deal for National Highway-5 repair
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have signed a grant agreement of US$100 million to repair National Highway-5, the state broadcaster reported on Thursday.
The signing ceremony in this regard was held at Economic Affairs Division in Islamabad, in the presence of Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong.
Under the project, 66 kilometers in four parts of National Highway between Hala, district Matiari and Moro, district Naushahro Feroze will be repaired.
Speaking on the occasion, Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar said this project will increase connectivity between North and South. He thanked China for supporting Pakistan for completion of N-5 project, fighting against Covid-19 and curbing the locust.
The Chinese Ambassador in his remarks said that cooperation in socio-economic development with Pakistan will continue.
Pakistan repays $1 billion of Saudi Arabia's soft ... 10:03 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia as a second instalment of a $3 billion soft loan ...
- 12 siblings, who were born in Pakistan, set new Guinness World Record09:19 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Police in action after Pakistan's first woman cabbie assaulted in ...08:48 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Babar Azam only Pakistan batsman to be included in ICC Test ranking08:15 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan, China sign $100m deal for National Highway-5 repair07:28 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Aiman and Minal Khan’s father passes away05:09 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Doppelganger alert! Social media finds Ayeza Khan's look-alike04:53 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Hadiqa Kiani and Hadiya Hashmi release new video on New Year04:34 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
-
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020