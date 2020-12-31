Pakistan confirms 58 new deaths, 2,475 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 58 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,475 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said Thursday.

The death toll surged to 10,105 while the total number of confirmed cases has jumped to 479,715.

At least 4,960 patients have recovered from the virus in a day while a total number of recoveries stands at 435,073.

The total count of active cases stands at 34,537.

Sindh remains first in terms of confirmed cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 214,425 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 137,949 in Punjab 58,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 37,702 in Islamabad, 18,148 in Balochistan, 8,256 in Azad Kashmir and 4,856 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,013 individuals have lost their lives in Punjab 3,533 in Sindh, 1,638 in KP, 416 in Islamabad, 221 in Azad Kashmir, 183 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has conducted 39,695 in the last 24 hours while 6,696,068 samples have been tested so far.